Construction on Route 57 in Southwick almost complete

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction on Route 57 in Southwick is coming to an end.

Construction began in the fall of 2016, and included paving, sidewalk replacements, new left turn lanes and new signal equipment on parts of Route 57.

Courtney Caruso told 22News the construction could cause quite a bit of traffic during busy times of day.

The project is set to be finished this month, and residents said it comes as a relief.

“Some problems sometimes, the buses are a little delayed, or you’re trying to get to work on time,” Courtney Caruso of Southwick told 22News. “They repaved it, they stopped, they repaved it, but when it’s all done it’s going to be great. We’ll have some working streetlights which we’ve never had before, so that’ll be an improvement.”

The construction made improvements to intersections at four locations along Route 57.