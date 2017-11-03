Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech celebrating 150 years

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech have been helping kids with hearing loss for 150 years.

Clarke Schools invited the public to see how the school is preparing kids with hearing loss, by providing them with tools to communicate with the world.

Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech held an open house Friday, to celebrate 150 years of teaching kids with hearing loss.

“When I was an MED we were on Round hill, up on the hill and the program was all up there, but now that they’re mainstream, in the public school,” Linda Powers of Westfield told 22News. “I wanted to see what that setting was all about.”

The private school has two locations in Northampton. One is within the Leeds Elementary School. The integrated program allows students the ability to socialize with their peers.

A skill they’ll need in the real world.

Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech follows the same Massachusetts educational guidelines as any other school in the state.

“Well our kids all use, what we call ‘listen and spoken language,’ so they have the advantage of having a cochlear implant or a high powered hearing aid,” Claire Troiano of the Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech. “So for them, access to the information is the challenge.”

They communicate with their teachers using devices. It allows them to hear in any environment, which is important for the students, who will eventually enter mainstream classrooms, and dispel stereotypes.

“Hearing people think that deaf people can’t do anything, but really, deaf people can do a lot of things, that hearing people think we can’t,” said Destiny Vancelette, a student at the school.

Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech has five locations across the country, including 2 in Massachusetts.