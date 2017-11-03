Chicopee woman in serious condition after being hit by car

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is in serious condition Friday night after being struck by a car on the on ramp to Route 391 northbound at Grattan Street in Chicopee.

Massachusetts State Police said in a news release to 22News that a 42-year-old woman from Chicopee was crossing the on ramp when she was hit by the car around 8 p.m.

State Police said the woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a 23-year-old woman also from Chicopee. Police said she stayed after the accident.

No charges have been filed.

Police say the accident is under investigation and will determine if charges are warranted.

Chicopee Fire Department, emergency services and MassDOT were at location of the accident.