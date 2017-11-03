Blue balloons being tied across Agawam to honor death of firefighter’s son

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Agawam community are grieving the loss of 11-year-old Braedyn Collins who was hit by a car and killed on Tuesday.

Blue balloons have been popping up across Agawam and Feeding Hills as a way to honor the memory of the 11-year-old boy.

Collins, the son of an Agawam firefighter, was struck and killed at the intersection of Maple and Orchard Streets in Agawam Tuesday afternoon.

Balloons began showing up at homes and businesses all across Agawam, and even some in West Springfield. Residents told 22News the balloons are a way to show support and honor the child’s memory.

“I think it’s a beautiful gesture,” said Barbara Eckert of Agawam. “I think that everybody should do something like that when they feel the hurt, because everybody is a community, and they’re all together on this.”

According to a GoFundMe page started for Collin’s family, the 11- year-old loved wrestling, Xbox, and his little sister.

The page has already raised more than $47,000, which far exceeds the original goal of $20,000.