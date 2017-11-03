Bikers collecting gifts in Chicopee to deliver to Brightside on Sunday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of Western Massachusetts bikers are preparing gifts to bring to Brightside for families and children Sunday.

“I was adopted through Brightside when I was a child. It’s near and dear to my heart,” said Bruce Rivest, who is now a Brightside Toy Run Organizer.

Hundreds of motorcycle riders will make a delivery Sunday morning to Brightside in West Springfield.

Those gifts are being accumulated at the Walmart store in Chicopee. The bikers will be accepting those donated gifts all day Saturday to increase the presents that were donated by generous people on Friday.

Their Sunday delivery always results in a surge of emotion.

Organizer Melvin Hook told 22News, “It feels pretty amazing. You can’t be any happier with the support we get from the motorcycle community. They come out and drive to help these kids at Christmas time.”

“I think it’s the greatest feeling in the world, these kids need so much. I know there’s 800 bikers behind me, bringing gifts, unbelievable feeling,” said Bob Kough, President of Post 275 American Legion Bikers.

This will the 31st annual “Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive.”

The bikers will be accepting your gifts for the children at the Chicopee Walmart until 7:00 p.m. Friday night and all day Saturday.