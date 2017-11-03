Amherst to install new parking meter system

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst is launching a new parking system. Town Manager Paul Bockelman told 22News that the new parking system is like a Broadway show: the closer you sit to the stage, the more money you’ll pay.

The new multi space meters are being installed on Monday. They’ll replace the old machines.

The new meters will require your license plate instead of your numbered space. You’ll also have the option to pay with your smart phone by downloading the app.

“We have over 600 parking spaces available downtown,” Bockelman explained. “And there are a lot of parking lots that are under utilized, so we want to encourage people to use the under utilized parking lots.”

The further away you park, the more money you’ll save. Some parking spaces will cost you double, $1 an hour instead of .50 cents, to park.

In some spots, you’ll no longer see time limits, which will afford you more time for dinner with friends. In others, there will be shorter time limits, to encourage a quicker turnover.