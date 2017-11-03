22News takes top honors at Mass Broadcasters awards banquet

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association recognized 22News for several top honors Thursday night.

22News President and General Manager Bill Pepin was named “Broadcaster of the Year” at the MBA Awards Banquet in Framingham.

22News also took two first place awards; one for our “Patriots in Houston” Sports feature, and another first place award for the “Cast Your Vote” Public Service Announcements.

22News received the Station of the Year Merit Award, as well as Merit Award recognition for an I-Team report on human trafficking.

Pepin told the assembled broadcasters that the station has never lost its focus.

“There’s one thing that really hasn’t changed in our business, and that’s the need to maintain a connection with our audience, The people that we serve. It’s really all about local,” Pepin said.

Bill Pepin has been working at 22News for 48 years, and has led the station as its president and general manager for more than 30 years.

22News also won the Merit Award recognition for Station of the Year in 2016.