‘You will get shot’ sign posted outside Springfield apartment where gun, drugs found

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police allegedly found a sign reading “You will get shot!! Nothing here worth your life!!” posted at the back porch of a Marble Street apartment, where they seized heroin, crack cocaine and a gun on Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, 45-year-old Obdulio Santana was arrested as a result of their investigation into drug distribution from the apartment. Inside the residence, Walsh said police recovered 119 bags of heroin, six grams of crack cocaine, a firearm and surveillance equipment.

Santana is now facing multiple felony and misdemeanor drug and firearm charges.

Another man, 57-year-old John Wood, of Enfield, Connecticut, was also arrested for possession of a Class A drug.