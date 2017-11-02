Warrant: Punished child forced to brush teeth with cat feces

(WOAI) Parents in San Antonio, Texas are facing child abuse charges after police discovered their children were abused with a shock collar, thorny switch, and cat feces.

San Antonio police detained 32-year-old James Chalkley and 22-year-old Cheyanne Chalkley on Tuesday.

Reports show the father and step-mother abused their daughters, a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old, by making them brush their teeth with cat feces, wear a dog shock collar, and receive spankings with thorny switch.

The 5-year-old girl told deputies that her dad “put poop on her toothbrush” and brushed her teeth so hard he caused her to bleed.

“I’ve been a police officer for the better of 25 years…just when you think nothing shocks you anymore, nothing surprises you, nothing disturbs you, a case will come across your desk like this one,” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

