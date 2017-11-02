Trump calls for death penalty in truck attack

(NBC News) President Trump is demanding the death penalty for New York’s terror suspect who killed eight people Tuesday.

“Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system…There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!” said Trump in a pair of tweets Thursday morning.

The suspect, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, entered the U.S. on a visa granted by a lottery.

Mr. Trump wants to replace it with a point system that would give preference to people who speak English, have degrees and high-salary job offers.

The president blames the Senate’s top Democrat Chuck Schumer for creating the lottery. Schumer initially supported it but later worked with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to get rid of it.

“We shouldn’t look for blame one day after like this especially when the diversity visa program was a bipartisan program,” said Senator Jeff Flake.

Democrats instead are urging the president to reverse cuts in anti-terror funding.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2lJ0azN