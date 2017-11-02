Traffic on Route 20 in Springfield causing daily commute nightmare for drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic on Route 20 is tacking on extra time to drivers’ daily commute.

Drivers told 22News the traffic volume picks up before 5:00 p.m. and doesn’t stop until long after 6:00 p.m.

During rush hour in Springfield’s North End, the intersection of Route 20 and Plainfield Street has been causing drivers and riders delays during their daily commutes.

Some drivers said it’s become such a headache, they’ve decided they’re better off on foot.

“Fifteen minutes tops, but now it’s longer, it takes like 30 to 40 minutes,” Ray Mondowens of Springfield told 22News. “Now I walk around the train tracks because it’s too busy to get by. I don’t want to wait on the bus for a whole hour when I can just walk.”

According to MassDOT detour maps, the area is currently a detour route for I-91 North construction project.

One Springfield resident said with construction going on throughout the city, they made the mistake of trying to save time by taking Route 20.

“I tried to make shortcuts going that way, but around that time it’s always way more. It feels like triple the time. Not even double, triple,” said Xavier Rodriguez of Springfield.

The I-91 rehabilitation project is set to be completed in 2018.