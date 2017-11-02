Suspect “felt good” after New York attack

(NBC News) President Trump is calling for the man charged with killing eight people in this week’s New York City truck attack to be put to death.

The suspected terrorist, Sayfullo Saipov, made his first appearance last night in federal court. He was in a wheelchair, handcuffed and shackled, still recovering from the gunshot wound that brought him down.

He is now charged with supporting a terrorist group, but investigators are still try to determine whether he had direct contact with ISIS.

“Saipov allegedly admitted that he was inspired to commit the attack by the ISIS videos he watched and had been planning this attack for 2 months,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Joon Kim.

Investigators say Saipov wanted to “kill as many people as he could” and that he told them he “felt good about what he had done.” He considered putting ISIS flags on the rented truck and even asked to put one up in his hospital room.

