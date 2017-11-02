Student facing disciplinary action for Nazi costume

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts student is facing disciplinary action after he showed up to school wearing a Nazi soldier costume on Halloween.

Admiral Francis McDonald, president of Massachusetts Maritime Academy, says the student wore the costume to breakfast Tuesday. McDonald says several students notified the commandant’s staff immediately, and school officials told the cadet to remove his costume.

The admiral says he applauds the student’s reaction and the quick action taken by his staff.

The Bourne school has yet to determine the cadet’s punishment.