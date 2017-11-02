Stores skip over Thanksgiving, fast forwarding into Christmas mode

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- It was only two days ago that Halloween was being celebrated across the country, but that hasn’t stopped retail giants from starting to carry Christmas items.

“I think it’s ridiculous.. honestly,” said Holyoke resident, Linda Hennessey.

Linda Hennessey told 22News she isn’t interested in buying Christmas decor, and won’t be for the next few weeks.

She said that too many stores are skipping over Thanksgiving entirely, making it almost impossible to decorate your home for the holiday.

But one local business isn’t following in the foot steps of many corporate stores.

“We figured we’d come here because these people don’t seem to rush the seasons that quickly,” said Hennessey. “This is about the only one you can get something for Thanksgiving now.”

Although Christmas decor is available here at Flag Fables Home in West Springfield, the main focus in the store is on Thanksgiving.

Most Halloween decorations are being put away, and Thanksgiving displays are now being worked on..

The owner of Flag Fables Home said Christmas items will be added each day to the store, but will not become full blown until after Thanksgiving.

“We think Thanksgiving is an important holiday,” said store owner, Wendy Diamond. “It applies to all Americans and it’s something that we think should not be overlooked.”

This year the National Retail federation expects holiday retail sales in November and December to increase between 3.6 and 4 percent, from just over $678 billion last year to $682 billion this year.