State senate passes bill dealing with sexual assault on college campuses

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Senate approved the bill in a 39 to 0 vote. The bill would help ensure students know their rights and how they can get help in dealing with sexual assault and dating violence.

The bill would require public and private colleges and universities to adopt policies to deal with dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.

The measure would include reporting procedures, emergency assistance information, and counseling.

It would also address procedures for resolving complaints at the schools.

Under the proposal, schools must provide dating violence and sexual assault prevention and awareness programming for newly enrolled students and newly hired employees.

“We want to make sure that all students, whether they go to a state college or public university or a private institution, that they feel safe on campus and feel safe reporting,” State Senator Jim Welch told 22News.

The bill now moves onto the House.