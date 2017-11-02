Springfield welcomes Japanese high school delegates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Expressions of friendship took place on Thursday between Springfield and its sister city Takikawa, Japan.

Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomed to City Hall a delegation of nine Takikawa high school students and their adult advisors.

They exchanged gifts with Mayor Sarno and learned something of life here in western Massachusetts.

Yasuhiro Yamauchi, former teacher in Springfield Public Schools said, “For the students this is a great chance for the students to know about the world. Will open eyes because there’s a saying in Japan, you only see the Japanese people but here you the fairest kind of people and the fairest kind of cultures, this is just great.”

Thursday’s visit by Takikawa high school students was part of their seven day visit to the United States.