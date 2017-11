SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith & Wesson has laidoff a number of temporary employees.

Elizabeth Sharp, Vice President of Investor Relations at Smith & Wesson, confirmed with 22News Thursday night saying, “We reduced a portion of our temporary workforce, not full time employees.”

There is no word on how many people have been laid off by the arms manufacturing company.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.