Salvation Army attempting to find over 500 turkeys for families in need

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Salvation Army in Holyoke is faced with a formidable challenge: to find five hundred turkeys to donate to needy families.

The Salvation Army distributed 325 Thanksgiving Turkeys a year ago. However this year with the arrival of Hurricane Maria victims from Puerto Rico, they’ll need at least 500 Turkeys.

Last year’s recipients like Misente Nieves, are hopeful they’ll get a turkey this year.

“Well it’s important, you know, because sometimes we have kids that are coming,” Nieves told 22News.

Each week the Salvation Army provides food for 250 Holyoke families.

This is in addition to the donated turkeys they’ll distribute at Thanksgiving.