Revitalize CDC honors local veterans at breakfast event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans were honored and thanked at the ‘Revitalize CDC Joined Forces Breakfast’ Thursday morning.

Close to 300 dignitaries, politicians and business leaders gathered at the MassMutual Center for the third annual breakfast.

Revitalize CDC has served the greater Springfield area for more than 25 years by helping people with disabilities, low income families, the elderly, and especially veterans with critical home improvements.

“We can honor and serve in a very small way, but also help raise funds for veterans and their families in need of critical home repairs and modifications on their homes to make them safe, healthy, accessible and energy efficient,” Revitalize CDC President Colleen Loveless told 22News.

This year, veteran Lonnie Chappelle was honored for his service.

22News was there when Revitalize CDC fixed up his home in September. Lonnie, unfortunately, was in the hospital for the event Thursday.