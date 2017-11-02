Residents celebrate reopening of Soucey Park in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – South Holyoke residents celebrated the grand re-opening of Soucey Park Thursday.

Holyoke received a $75,000 Community Block Grant that was approved by Mayor Alex Morse.

Some residents hope this is a step forward for improving the city.

“Little by little, it’s going to be looking better and better for the community and our residents,” Carmen Ocasro, President of the South Holyoke Neighborhood Association, told 22News. “I just encourage all the residents to come out and we have meetings.”

Students from Lighthouse School and the Ward 2 Association provided input for the park’s renovation.