Ray Hershel receives lifetime achievement award for 50 years in journalism

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local broadcaster was honored Thursday night for his 50-year career in western Massachusetts.

WGGB Reporter Ray Hershel received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Valley Press Club.

Hershel first began working for WHYN Radio In 1968. Within months, he transitioned to television, covering the return of Prisoners of War from North Vietnam to Westover Air Force Base.

Ray Hershel has covered the top stories in the region , and was gratified to have seen the Lisa Ziegert murder finally solved.

“I was there in court when they brought in the suspect and the Ziegert family saw him for the first time,” Hershel told 22News. “So to see him behind bars now and the justice the family is getting is very very satisfying. Having lived through that pain with the family year after year after year.”

Hershel was cited for being accurate, thorough and fair, all while being a true gentleman.

Ray was presented with Valley Press Club’s Crystal Microphone.

22News congratulates Ray Hershel for his Lifetime Achievement Award and his 50 years reporting in western Massachusetts.