Race fans mourning loss of race car driver Ted Christopher

GULIFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Race fans in western Massachusetts and throughout the Northeast are in mourning as race car driver Ted Christopher out of Plainville, CT was killed in a plane crash on Saturday afternoon in Guilford, CT on the way to a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race in Riverhead, NY. Christopher was 58-years old. The pilot was also killed in the crash.

Christopher raced at Stafford Motor Speedway on Friday night finishing fourth in the 40 lap SK Modified feature event after starting in 20th position.

Christopher raced in many different cars and series up and down the East Coast ranging from Modifieds, SK Modifieds, ISMA Supermodifieds, to full fendered cars winning races in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East as well as Super Late Models. He won indoor races in the TQ Midgets at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI, Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ and in Trenton, NJ. He was the all-time winningest driver at Stafford Motor Speedway and scored his 99th win at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park last Sunday.

He made a return to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour this season driving for Danny Watts in June. Christopher won the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship back in 2008. Christopher was the third all-time winningst driver on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour with 42 wins.

He won nine track championships in the SK Modified division at Stafford Motor Speedway. He also competed in the SK Modified division at the New London-Waterford and competed in the tour type modified division at Riverside Park Speedway in Agawam.