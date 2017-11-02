Prison time for Springfield man convicted of robbing two banks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man convicted of robbing two banks in western Massachusetts last year has been sentenced to prison time.

Northwestern District Attorney Office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News a jury determined Wednesday that 34-year-old Edgardo Rivera robbed the Chicopee Savings Bank in South Hadley on March 28,2016, stealing $3,000 and the Monson Savings Bank in Ware on April 2, 2016, in which $7,000 was stolen.

Rivera was sentenced in Hampshire Superior Court Thursday to 8-10 years in state prison after the jury found him guilty on five counts of armed robbery while masked.

Carey said Rivera’s accomplices, 24-year-old Frances Deleon, of East Longmeadow, and 32-year-old Jahira Flores, of Chicopee, are also facing charges in connection to the bank robberies.