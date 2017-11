When it gets cold, we know what know to do: put on a nice sweater and some fuzzy socks. But what about our dogs? Do they get cold? Jim Helems, from Jim Helems Dog Pals. came to help us look out for our pups during the cold months.

Paw pad protector:

3 oz bees wax

3 tbs calendula oil

3 tbs avocado oil

3 tbs coconut oil