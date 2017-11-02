Power companies trimming trees to prevent future power outages

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Trees and power lines came down all across western Massachusetts on Sunday night.

There are a lot of trees in New England and keeping those trees away from the power lines can help prevent outages.

Most power companies conduct year-round tree trimming.

“They do where I live in Longmeadow,” Peggy Sarno told 22News. “They are very good about taking down the trees and the branches.”

Power companies like Eversource have regularly scheduled patrols that find and remove trees that are interfering with the lines.

For more information on how you can identify and report trees that could pose a problem you can visit Eversource’s website and National Grid’s website.