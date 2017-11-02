Pet of the Week: Roxanna the dog

In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Roxanna, an 8-year-old Pit Bull Mix dog. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communication for Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Roxanna, and about other events going on at Dakin.

Name: Roxanna

Breed: Pit bull mix

Age: 8 years old

Sex: Female

Color: Dark gray

Background

Roxanna is a Dakin staff favorite! She’s very sweet and snuggly. Roxanna likes other dogs on a case-by-case basis, and we don’t know her background with cats, but we can look into that. Looking for a good walking buddy this fall? Look no further. Our girl will enjoy her outings and would make an ideal first dog for someone without canine experience. Meet her at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=36430077#!/

Other Events

November 10 – Paint Your Pet Party (BYOB). Join us at Dakin’s Springfield location at 6pm on November 10. You will paint a portrait of the pet of your choice, enjoying snacks we’ll provide (thanks to Paw Street Barkery). This is a BYOB event, so feel free to bring beverages of your choice. Your $50 fee includes a $10 donation to Dakin. Thanks also to the Art Cart for their generous support. More info and sign up here: http://www.smilethroughart.com/local-events.html

Weekly Vaccine & Microchip Clinic

Every Saturday starting at 9am Dakin offers a Vaccine and Microchip Clinic at our Springfield location. The first 40 dogs and cats in line are able to receive a variety of vaccinations, tests and treatments at affordable fees.

Vaccinations include:

Rabies

Distemper

Kennel Cough

Feline Leukemia

Other options include microchipping, deworming, flea and tick treatment and heartworm testing. For a full list of services, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/vaccine-clinics-and-services.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.