New machines to make parking easier for Amherst drivers

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Amherst is looking to change their parking for the better.

The new parking machines being installed on Monday, November 6, will require your license plate number, not your numbered space.

Parking will also be proportionally priced, so parking farther away may save you some money.

Drivers can pay for parking with their Parkmobile app.

Some are excited about the idea of extended time limits for parking.

“That’s an excellent idea because at the moment if you’re coming into a movie for instance, it’s terribly hard to find somewhere to park and for people who aren’t so mobile, that must be a big problem,” Vivienne Carey of Amherst told 22News.

