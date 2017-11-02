NASCAR driver plane crash still under investigation

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – The NTSB is still investigating a plane crash between the North Branford/Guilford line in Connecticut that killed 59-year old NASCAR driver Ted Christopher out of Plainville, CT and the pilot 81-year old Charles Dundas back on September, 16.

In an Aviation Accident Preliminary Report, the plane was going from Robertson Field Airport in Plainville, CT to Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, NY. There was not a flight plan filed.

The report revealed that the plane struck a 75 foot tall pine trees before the plane was in a down nose position on the right side. Christopher was on his way to a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Riverhead Raceway in Riverhead, NY when the Mooney M20C plane crashed. Witnesses never heard or saw the plane crash.

Dundas was an experienced pilot with over 31,000 hours of flight experience when it was reported in a medical exam last October.

The Hartford Courant reported on Thursday that the Chief Medical Examiner said the cause of death was accidental by trauma on both Christopher and Dundas.

Ted Christopher was the all time winningest driver at Stafford Motor Speedway. His number was retired at the Fall Final back on October 1. He won his 99th career race at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Speedway back on Sunday, September 10. He was honored at the 55th annual Sunoco World Series Of Racing at Thompson with the Sonny Richards Award back on October 15. He won the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship back in 2008 and the NASCAR Whelen All American Series National Championship back in 2001. He would have countless feature wins from open wheel to full fendered cars. Christopher also raced at the old Riverside Park Speedway in Agawam.