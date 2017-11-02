Mayor Sarno declares November national adoption month in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno has declared November National Adoption Month in Springfield. Each year, the Massachusetts adoption resource center brings childless couples together with hundreds of children up for adoption.

Kendra and Boysen Hodgson of Springfield introduced 22News to 13-year-old Jace and 11-year-old Jannell, the two children the Hodgson’s adopted in April of 2016.

“It’s the privilege of my life, they’re funny, they’re strong, they’re talented and they have added so much to our life,” Kendra Hodgson said. “It’s been expanded.”

“It was two, couple of months ago Kendra and I were standing around the kitchen, the realization that we can’t imagine our family being any different, we can’t imagine a life, these are our kids,” Boysen Hodgson said.

The Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange, the agency that brought the Hodgson family together, lists more than 800 children who are waiting for families to adopt them.