Local expo brings wide range of businesses together

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Businesses came together in Springfield Thursday to discuss economic opportunity in the region.

The seventh annual Business and Innovation Expo of Western Mass was held at the MassMutual Center.

The event is designed to bring together businesses from a wide range of industries to highlight their products and services.

Minutemen Press Owner Michael Weber told 22News how his business and others thrive in the city of Springfield.

“Being aware of the great talent that’s here and the employees that are available for hire, that’s been a huge thing for us,” said Weber. “Finding the right people has been very easy. Knowing what we’re looking for and those kinds of people. There’s just a great workforce here in western Massachusetts and a lot of the large businesses have been receptive towards working with other smaller businesses that are here.”

Weber told 22News it’s important for local businesses to connect with college students in order to convince them to stay and work in the area.