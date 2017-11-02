I-91 paving nearly done, but more work ahead

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is good news for people driving on Interstate 91 in Springfield: paving is expected to be done on the elevated portion of the highway this week! While this is a good step forward, there is still some work to be done before the elevated section of the highway is completed.

The timeframe for re-opening lanes northbound and southbound has not change since the last public meeting, so that means before the end of the year, all northbound lanes and ramps will be open.

In the next few months, Exit 6 southbound (Union Street) is expected to re-open. Continuing construction includes installing an “anti-weave” barrier wall on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 7, as well as the installation of a snow fence, substructure repairs, and bridge repainting.

There is also construction work going on at the bridges through Springfield and Longmeadow as well. The bridges over Union Street and Broad Street will have full deck replacements. In the South End over Main Street, bridges are going to have deck rehabilitation, membrane replacement, and resurfacing.

From mile 3 to mile 6 on I-91, crews will mill and resurface the road. Workers will also repair the retaining wall between the I-91 right-of-way and the Amtrak right-of-way in Longmeadow.

The whole project is expected to be finished by next summer.