Hundreds of students enroll in Springfield schools after relocating from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of children forced from Puerto Rico have enrolled in Springfield schools after being forced from the island by the destruction of Hurricane Maria.

Springfield Public Schools have set up a fund to provide school supplies and other necessities for children affected by Hurricane Maria.

After the hurricane caused havoc in Puerto Rico, many families left the island and relocated to Springfield and other communities in western Massachusetts.

Springfield Public Schools have set up a Student Assistance Fund to raise money for uniforms, backpacks and school supplies for the new students.

Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan told 22News the students from Puerto Rico have been performing well in the classroom, and have acclimated to their new schools within a short period of time.

“The city has come together and Springfield Public Schools want to make sure we are doing our part to make sure that any kids arriving here in Springfield as a results of Hurricane Maria are serviced and educated as quickly as possible,” Cavaan said.

Currently, Springfield Public Schools have enrolled about 200 students from Puerto Rico, and with the possibility of more children coming from the island, there’s no limit as to how many they will accept.

Caroline Rivera told 22News that the assistance from Springfield public schools will help make the relocation process easier for the kids and their families.

“Going from one place to another, it’s a big change, but this is going to help them with money for school so it’s going to benefit them in a big way,” Rivera said.

If you are interested in helping, donations may be mailed or dropped off to Springfield School Volunteers on 1550 Main Street.