How the recent rain has affected the drought

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Last month parts of western Massachusetts were experiencing moderate drought conditions and most other areas were abnormally dry. But some much needed rain has fallen over the last couple of weeks.

“I thought it was wonderful because we really needed it, soaked the ground so we won’t have any problems I thought it was wonderful,” said Peggy Sarno of Longmeadow.

“I think we’ve had enough rain for the moment but it has been really dry so the rain was welcomed even though I play golf,” said Antonio Romeo of Agawam.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor the drought is over. During the month of October we picked up more than 8 inches of rain and for the year we now have a rainfall surplus of almost 5 inches.

Along the Connecticut River in Agawam water levels are much higher than they were just recently. Area rivers did rise quite a bit after the rain this past weekend and the current is still pretty strong. Fortunately we haven’t seen much in the way of flooding and the river levels continue to go back down.