SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City inspectors will determine whether a house is habitable after it was hit by a car Thursday night.

Springfield Police Lt. Kenneth Murray told 22News that a car hit a house on Clarendon Street around 9 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but the house may have sustained structural damage.

Lt. Murray said inspectors from the City’s Code Enforcement Department were called to determine if the house was safe for the people to stay there.