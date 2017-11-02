House calling on state to develop plan to protect environment

BOSTON (WWLP) – A climate change adaptation bill in the State House calls for the state to develop a plan to protect the environment and reduce emissions.

Under the bill, the Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs and the Secretary of Public Safety and Security would develop and adopt a “comprehensive adaptation management plan” to address climate change.

The plan would include goals, a path for achieving results and expected outcomes for protecting and restoring the environment in Massachusetts as well as reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“We all have to continue to try and work towards reducing the effects of climate change,” State Senator Jim Welch told 22News. “I think this is a way for Massachusetts to continue to be a leader in that area.”

The bill also calls for the creation of an advisory commission of more than 20 members to assist in creating the plan. It would include experts in climate science, land conservation and local government.

The Senate will likely debate the bill next week.