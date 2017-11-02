FBI activity at West Springfield motel

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – FBI agents are at a West Springfield motel Thursday afternoon.

FBI spokeswoman Kristen Setera told 22News the FBI is “conducting law enforcement activity” at 1032 Riverdale Street, which is the address of the Westside Inn.

Setera said there is no threat to public safety.

When our 22News crews got there, we could see state police troopers and what appeared to be undercover police officers.

22News has left a message with West Springfield police and Massachusetts State Police. No other information is available at this time.