Dr. Phil “‘My 14-year-old daughter is being brainwashed to be a party girl by her mother'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Divorced parents CJ and Kaylie are at opposite ends of the parenting spectrum when it comes to their 14-year-old daughter, Gabrielle, who is not in school, openly smokes marijuana, drinks, is having sex – and even claims to be in a polyamorous relationship.

Kaylie, who says she works as a dominatrix, claims this is just normal teenage behavior and her ex is just too “straight-laced and square” to understand Gabrielle, who is a creative spirit who can’t deal well with authority.

Gabrielle says it was her mom who actually taught her about sex and love… so that’s why she says she moved in with her this past summer! Gabrielle says she grew up living in a bubble with all of these “perfect people” with their “perfect families” but now, she wants to couch surf and get high with her mother.

She and her mother say they just wish CJ would open his mind and accept their lifestyle!

