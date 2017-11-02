Dominican man charged with illegal reentry after deportation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Dominican man was indicted in federal court Thursday, on one count of unlawful reentry to the United States of a deported alien.

The Department of Justice told 22News in a news release that 48-year-old Francisco Siri, was deported on November 9, 1992 after being convicted of trafficking cocaine.

The news release states that officers recently found Siri and realized he was in the country illegally.

The Department of Justice said Siri faces a sentence of no more than 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000, and will be subject to deportation upon completion of his sentence.

