Construction begins on low cost energy efficient housing complex in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield officially began construction Thursday on a new housing complex.

The Green River Commons will include seven new low cost condominium town homes that are designed to be energy efficient.

The groundbreaking for the seven unit Green River Commons took place at noon Thursday.

The complex is located on Deerfield Street in Greenfield, often called the “Southern Gateway” into the downtown.

The town tore down a couple burned down homes on the street, to make space for the new homes, designed to be well-insulated and equipped with solar panels.

“We took a blighted area and we will bring in 100 percent brand new energy efficient housing,” Greenfield Mayor Bill Martin told 22News.

“If you want to live in the downtown, this is the neighborhood we want to invite you to look at, especially if you are environmentally concerned about your carbon footprint,” Community Development Administrator, MJ Adams said.

The costs of the units vary, with prices ranging from $145,000 to $200,000.

Adams told 22News families earning less than $50,000 a year would be able to buy one of the units.

Construction is expected to be completed by next summer.