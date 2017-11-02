Check your smoke detectors’ batteries when you adjust your clocks

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Before you go to bed Saturday night, don’t forget to set your clock back one hour before you go to bed as daylight saving time ends and we go back to standard time.

You should also take this time to check your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

“It’s a good time to remember to use [time changes] as a template to change your batteries and make sure everything is functional and working correctly,” Rocky’s Assistant Manager Matthew Robidoux told 22News.

You should replace your smoke detectors if they are 10-years-old and your carbon monoxide detectors if they are between 5 and 7 years old.

There are also newer alarms which have a 10-year lithium battery, so you just change the alarm and you don’t have to worry about the battery.