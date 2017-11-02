Chaos follows Walmart shooting

(NBC News) Investigators are still searching for a motive in Wednesday’s deadly shooting inside a Thornton, Colorado Walmart.

Suspected gunman Scott Ostrem was taken into custody not far from his home Thursday after an hours long manhunt.

Police say Ostrem entered the Walmart and opened fire with a handgun, seemingly targeting victims at random near the cash registers. He then fled the scene.

Witnesses described terror and chaos as hundreds of shoppers and employees ran from the store.

“I saw one guy laying on the ground and people were helping him sit up or lay down, It was pretty dramatic looking at that,” said Randy Trujillo. “People were screaming.”

Two victims died at the scene. Another was taken to a nearby hospital, but died shortly after her arrival.

Police identified Ostrem using surveillance footage.

An anonymous call led to his capture after he was spotted in rush hour traffic.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2gXoclC