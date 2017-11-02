Caps for a Cause held to benefit Westfield Drug Task Force

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield High School held their first Caps for a Cause event to benefit the Westfield Drug Task Force.

The event held a raffle for people to take home hats, portraits and other pieces of art.

All proceeds from the raffle will go toward the Westfield Drug Task Force.

Monica Defranca, an art teacher from Westfield High School, told 22News the event gave students a chance to help the community in a creative way.

“It’s important for our students to learn the value of community service and use their skills to benefit those around them,” Defranca said.

Westfield High School plans to make Caps for a Cause an annual event.