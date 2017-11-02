Attacker followed ISIS model

(NBC News) A cyber-search is at the core of the on-going investigation into the terrorist attack in New York City Tuesday.

Agents with the Joint Terrorism Task Force are analyzing data from suspect Sayfullo Saipov’s cell phones and a computer, looking for any link to ISIS before the attack.

To this point agents have not found any communication between Saipov and any terror group, but they do know he downloaded thousands of ISIS propaganda videos and images, including beheadings.

Saipov is now charged with supporting a terrorist group, after his first appearance in federal court Wednesday night. He was in a wheelchair, handcuffed and shackled, still recovering from the gunshot wound that brought him down.

“Saipov allegedly admitted that he was inspired to commit the attack by the ISIS videos he watched and had been planning this attack for two months,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Joon Kim.

Investigators say Saipov wanted to “kill as many people as he could” and that he told them he “felt good about what he had done.” He considered putting ISIS flags on the rented truck and even asked to put one up in his hospital room.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2xPHY9o