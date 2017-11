The story of The Nutcracker will be read while favorite Nutcracker characters bring it to life at an upcoming tea to benefit The Albany Berkshire Ballet. Susan Gilbert, Alivia Mendes, and Emily Rickis shared the details.

Albany Berkshire Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” Tea

Sunday, November 5

3 – 5pm

Storrowton Tavern and Carriage House

1305 Memorial Avenue West Springfield, MA

413-445-5382

berkshireballet.org