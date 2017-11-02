Agawam mayoral candidates to debate on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With just under a week to go until voters in cities across Massachusetts head to the polls, 22News is Working For You with a series of debates, allowing you to hear from local mayoral candidates.

Thursday afternoon, the candidates for mayor of Agawam- former Superintendent of Schools Bill Sapelli and City Council President Jimmy Cichetti- are scheduled to come to our 22News studios to talk about issues important to voters in Agawam.

The debate will be held in Lincoln-Douglas style, meaning that the candidates will answer questions posed to them by their opponent.

It will air on 22News at 12:30 p.m. and will also be live streamed right here on WWLP.com and the 22News mobile app.

Here is the schedule of remaining debates on 22News (all times are 12:30 P.M.):

Friday, November 3: Northampton debate between Mayor David Narkewicz and John Riley