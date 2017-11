The Springfield Symphony Orchestra will transport concertgoers to tropical places and days gone by in the second concert of the orchestra’s 74th season. Conductor Kevin Rhodes shared more about Viva America.

Viva America

November 4 – 7:30pm

Springfield Symphony Hall

1441 Main Street

Tickets & Info: 413-733-2291 or SpringfieldSymphony.org

