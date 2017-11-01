Vermont double homicide suspect arrested in Springfield on unrelated warrants

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police unknowingly arrested a Vermont murder suspect on Friday when they took a man into custody on several other unrelated warrants.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, 46-year-old Justin Orwat, of Springfield, was arrested Friday night in the 100 block of Catherine Street. At the time, he had outstanding warrants for felony breaking and entering of a vehicle at night, shoplifting, larceny and various motor vehicle violations.

Vermont State Police, however, have now put out a warrant for Orwat on two counts of aggravated murder and first-degree arson in connection to a house fire in Townshend, Vermont, on Friday morning. Two people, 35-year-old Amanda Sanderson and 43-year-old Steven Lovely, were found dead inside the home. Walsh said the cause of death for both victims was determined to be gunshot wounds.

According to a Vermont State Police news release, their investigation has determined that Orwat and 38-year-old Tami Orwat, also of Springfield, stayed at the Townshend residence with the victims the Thursday before the alleged murders and arson. In the release, Vermont State Police say Tami Orwat told detectives about a fight between Justin Orwat and Lovely, and implicated him in the shooting of the victims and the intentional burning of the home.

Orwat is being held at the Hampden County Correctional Center in Ludlow. The warrant issued by Vermont State Police in connection to the murders orders Orwat to be held without bail.