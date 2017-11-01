Thousands of local residents applying for fuel assistance

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents are applying for federal fuel assistance by the thousands.

So far, 3,000 people have applied at the Valley Opportunity Council, which services the needy in Holyoke, along with a number of cities and towns as far east as Palmer.

The Council’s energy director Kathy Cooley told 22News, she has every reason to believe the need this winter will be at least as great as a year ago.

“I’m seeing an uptick this year, in people who have not applied in the last couple of year, and are re-applying this year,” Cooley said.

Those who qualify for federal help to heat their homes or apartments will get at least $1,000 to stay warm this winter.