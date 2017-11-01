Third day without power from some Wilbraham residents

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The rain and the wind Sunday night caused power outages all across New England and here in western Massachusetts.

On the corner of Overlook Drive and Hitchcock Road crews from National Grid worked to restore power. The power went out early Monday morning and was still out Wednesday morning.

“This has been the longest we’ve been without power,” said Joe Nowak of Wilbraham.

While some people had generators those who didn’t ended up losing some of their food.

“I just threw away everything in my refrigerator. I took things out of the freezer and put it in a cooler,” said Pat Boylan of Wilbraham.

Despite the inconvenience it was the kindness of neighbors that helped to make a bad situation a little bit easier to deal with.

“The generosity of neighbors who have had power were really helpful. The fellow behind me offered to run a cable from his generator, his house to mine,” said Pat Boylan.

Crews from National Grid had to replace utility poles that came down during the storm.