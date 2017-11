Valley Educational Associates has their 3rd Annual 5k Cider Run coming up. Kate DaSilva and Maggie Mucheney visited the show to discuss all of the details!

VEA 5k Cider Run

November 4, 2017

Ashley Reservoir, Holyoke, MA

Event Sign-In: 10:00am

Fun Run (kids 12 and under): 10:45

5k Race/2 Mile Walk: 11:00am